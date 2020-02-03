UFC 247 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA on February 9 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts.

In the main event Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian.

The full episode of UFC 247 Countdown hit the stream today. It covers all main event competitor training and preparing ahead of their title bouts. You can watch the video (below).

The official UFC 247 weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show. The date and time schedule in the US and Australia can be found here.

Jon Jones (25-1, 1NC) is a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, who is making the third defense of his title against the 12-fight unbeaten challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) makes the third defense of her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2).