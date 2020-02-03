Two titles are on the line at UFC 247 held at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA on February 9 (AEDT). In the main event Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian.

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 247 live on Main Event and Fetch TV. The main card start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card is set for 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST. MMA action begins with the early prelims kicking off at 10:15 am AEDT / 7:15 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 247 pay-per-view cost in Australia is set for $54.95.

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show (date and time).

Two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (25-1, 1NC) makes the third defense of his belt against the 12-fight undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) makes the third defense of her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2).

The full UFC 247 fight card can be found below.

UFC 247 fight card date and time in Australia

Main Card (February 9 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST)

Light Heavyweight Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Women’s Flyweight Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Preliminary Card (February 9 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST)

Middleweight Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Women’s Flyweight Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Prelims (February 9 at 10:15 am AEDT / 7:15 am AWST)

Bantamweight Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Bantamweight Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bantamweight Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Featherweight Austin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal