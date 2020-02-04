Turns out Colby Covington has a new foe. Former UFC welterweight title challenger wants to fight 50 Cent (Curtis James Jackson III) in a boxing match.

Covington was last seen in action in December 2019 when he was stopped in the fifth round by the reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He also reportedly got his jaw broken, which now, however, appears to not exactly reflect the reality, according to “Chaos”.

This came to light on a recent Ariel Helwani MMA show. When asked whether his jaw got broken Covington instead made a round-by-round recap, revealing what (in his opinion) has happened in the fight against Usman.

So did Colby Covington in fact break his jaw? – “Nah, I didn’t break my jaw,” he said after being asked for the second time, and continued…

“The only person that’s gotten their jaw wired shut is 50 Cent. If you want to talk about people who’ve gotten their jaw wired shut, let’s go talk about 50 Cent,” Colby Covington said. “He says, ‘Oh, I got shot nine times.’ If he got shot one time by me, he wouldn’t get back up. 50 Cent is a little b*tch.”

How did 50 Cent get involved in all this? – “He came out after the fight and was talking mad crap on me. He was saying all this stuff about me, talking all this smack. ‘Oh, that ‘MAGA’ fighter Colby Covington.’ He was putting all these Instagram posts up.”

Michael Chiesa (17-4) has recently called out Colby Covington for a UFC fight in July. In January it was reported that “Chaos” will be back to MMA later this year after partaking in a grappling match. However, it appears that he now wants a boxing showdown with one of the most famous rappers.

“I want to do a celebrity boxing match. “I’m going to tie one hand behind my back and I’m going to fight 50 Cent.”

“I’m going to put up $1 million of my dollars. I want to fight 50 Cent in a celebrity boxing match. I’ll donate all of my money to the troops because I love the troops so much. They protect our freedom. They put it all on the line for America. I want to fight 50 Cent.”

“I’m going to tie my left hand behind my back or my right one. He can pick. It doesn’t really matter because both are lethal.”

During the interview Colby Covington also talked the rematch against Kamaru Usman, UFC, NSAC or somebody to be held accountable for leaking the broken jaw news during the fight, which was “fixed” and “corrupt”, and more.