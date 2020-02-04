Jon Jones makes the third defends of his light heavyweight title at UFC 247. Two-time champion faces 12-fight undefeated Dominick Reyes in the headliner of pay-per-view fight card, taking place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 9 (AEDT).

“Bones” Jon Jones (25-1, 1 NC) regained the belt in the rematch against Alexander Gustafsson in December 2018. He claimed the win by TKO in the third round and started his current reign over the division. Prior to the fight the belt was relinquished by former champion Daniel Cormier.

Late last month the promotion released a full fight featuring Jones and Gustafsson in the rematch (video here). The highlight clip hit the stream today. You can watch it for yourself (below).

Jon Jones Reclaims the Throne at UFC 232

In the co-main event of UFC 247 Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian. The full fight card can be found here.

In addition, the first episode of Embedded vlog series hit the stream on Tuesday (video here).