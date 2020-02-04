Valentina Shevchenko makes the third defense of her flyweight title at UFC 247. “The Bullet” faces Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event bout, taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA on February 9 (AEDT).

Shevchenko earned a vacant belt by unanimous decision against her old foe Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December 2018 in Toronto. The pair previously met three times at World Muay Thai Championships, where the Kyrgyzstani fighter also came out victorious.

Prior taking the UFC title, Valentina Shevchenko submitted Priscila Cachoeira in the second round. Before that, she competed at bantamweight, suffering a split decision against Amanda Nunes in the championship bout. She has also scored a unanimous decision against Holly Holm and submitted Julianna Pena in Round 2.

On Tuesday the promotion released a video featuring Valentina Shevchenko on her way to becoming UFC champion. You can watch it for yourself (below).

In her previous two outings Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) successfully defended her title. She scored a unanimous decision against Liz Carmouche and knocked out Jessica Eye in the second round.

Katlyn Chookagian (13-2) is riding the two fight win streak. This includes a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Jennifer Maia and Joanne Calderwood.

In the main event of UFC 247, two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (25-1, 1 NC) defends his belt against 12-fight undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). The event airs live on pay-per-view.