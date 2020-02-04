The Australian boxers Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu will finally square off. The pair meets in a super welterweight bout with the “title” of No. 1 boxer in the country on the line.

The Horn vs Tszyu date is targeted for April 2020. Brisbane is likely to host the matchup, while Sydney, Perth and Townsville are as well interested, foxsports.com.au reported, following the initial announcement by The Daily Telegraph.

Former world champion Jeff Horn (20-2-1) shocked the world when he earned a unanimous decision against Manny Pacquiao in their title fight in July 2017. He is coming off the win by majority decision earned against Michael Zerafa mid December last year, after being stopped in the ninth round of their first fight. Before that he KO’d Anthony Mundine in the first round and lost WBO Welterweight title by TKO in Round 9 against Terence Crawford.

Tim Tszyu (15-0) is undefeated in all of his fifteen professional boxing outings. In December last year he stopped Jack Brubaker in the fourth round to retain his IBF Australasian and WBO Global super welterweight belts. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Dwight Ritche and Joel Camilleri.

CONFIRMED!@jeffhornboxer and @Tim_Tszyu will fight over 10 rounds at super welter in April.



Venue TBA but Brisbane prominent, Sydney interested, Townsville and Perth have both made proposals. #HornTszyu



(Via @ben_damon) pic.twitter.com/kV9up0DU3I — MAIN EVENT (@MainEventTV) February 3, 2020

With no rematch clause in the contracts, the winner of Jeff Horn vs. Tim Tszyu bout is expected to earn a shot at the world title.