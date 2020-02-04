The first episode of UFC 247 Embedded vlog series has been released. It features light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes as he trains in Southern California under Joe “Daddy” Stevenson, and pays homage to another sports great. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko finishes her globe-hopping training camp outside of Houston.

As well, UFC women’s flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian pursues greatness alongside former champion Frankie Edgar at her home gym in New Jersey. The two-time light heavyweight titleholder Jon “Bones” Jones starts his practice with a prayer.

UFC 247 main card airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 9 (AEDT). You can watch the first episode of Embedded vlog series (below).

UFC 247 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 1

Jon Jones (25-1, 1NC) makes the third defense of his belt against the 12-fight undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) makes the third defense of her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2).

