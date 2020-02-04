UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA on February 8. A number of open to the public events have been scheduled for the Fight Week, including Athlete Panel, Meet and Greet, Gym Day, Fan Experience and official weigh-in ceremony.

UFC 247 Athlete Panel

UFC 247 Athlete Panel takes place at The Ballroom at Bayou Place on Wednesday, February 5. The event starts at 6:00 pm (local time).

6:00 pm – Participants in Panel One featuring Dominick Reyes (No. 4 UFC light heavyweight), Katlyn Chookagian (No. 1 UFC women’s flyweight) and Ilir Latifi (No. 12 UFC heavyweight).

6:45 pm – Participants in Panel Two featuring Jon Jones (UFC light heavyweight champion), Valentina Shevchenko (UFC women’s flyweight champion) and Derrick Lewis (No. 5 UFC heavyweight).

Meet and Greet: Alex Hernandez

The first Meet and Greet is with UFC lightweight Alexander Hernandez. The event is held at Hooters @Pearland on February 6 from 12:30 to 2:00 pm.

Gym Day

The Gym Day takes place at Renzo Gracie Lake Houston on February 6 at 5:30 pm. The list of participants includes Jorge Masvidal (No. 3 UFC welterweight), Uriah Hall (No. 10 UFC middleweight), Geoff Neal (No. 11 UFC welterweight) and Alexander Hernandez (No. 15 UFC lightweight).

The schedule looks as the following:

5:30 pm – Open to the public

6:00 pm – Alex Hernandez workout and scrum

6:20 pm – Uriah Hall & Geoff Neal workout and scrum

6:40 pm – Jorge Masvidal Q&A

Meet and Greet: Jorge Masvidal

The second Meet and Greet is with Jorge Masvidal. The event takes place at Hooters @Kirby on February 7 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm.

Weigh-in

The UFC 247 weigh-in ceremony is free and open to the public.

Date: February 7, 2020

Time: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Venue: Toyota Center (1510 Polk St, Houston, TX 77002, USA)

UFC 247 Fan Experience

The Fan Experience event takes place at Toyota Center on February 8 from 1 to 5 pm. Parking Lot off of LaBranch St. & Polk St. The list of participants includes Brian Ortega, Curtis Blaydes, Jared Cannonier, Dustin Poirier, Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Rose Clark (subject to change).

The schedule and description looks as the following (via UFC.com):

Fan activations and athlete meet and greets will be available through Toyo Tires, Modelo, Bodyarmor and Monster Energy. Fans can also pick up their official UFC gear at the UFC Store booth. This event is free and open to the public and fans are encouraged to stop by for a fun UFC Fan Experience. Check out the UFC Champion photo activation, UFC Combine, UFC Store and more.

1:00 pm – 3:00pm

Brian Ortega (BodyArmor)

Claudia Gadelha (Modelo)

Dustin Poirier (Toyo Tires)

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Curtis Blaydes (BodyArmor)

Brian Ortega (Modelo)

Jared Cannonier (Toyo Tires)

Jessica Rose Clark (Monster Energy)

UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes

The fight day schedule looks as the following:

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2020

Time: 4:30 pm – 1 am (+1 day)

Venue: Toyota Center

4:30 pm Doors to the public

5:30 pm Early Preliminary card (UFC FIGHT PASS)

7:00 pm Preliminary card (ESPN)

9:00 pm UFC 247 (Pay-Per-View)

UFC 247 Australian time and how to watch the event live can be found here. In the main event Jon Jones (25-1, 1NC) makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against the 12-fight undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) makes the third defense of her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2).