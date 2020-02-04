The rematch between the reigning UFC featherweight Alexander Volkanovski and former titleholder Max Holloway is officially in the works. Dana White said on The Schmozone podcast that the fight is expected to happen “very soon”.

“We are working on that right now,” UFC President Dana White said.

Alexander Volkanovski dethroned Max Holloway mid December 2019 at UFC 245. The pair went a full five-round distance, which ended in a unanimous decision in favor of the Australian MMA fighter.

Dana White says they’re working on Alex Volkanovski vs Max Holloway [rematch] right now. Check out the full episode on @TheSchmozone podcast releasing on Tuesday. @TheSchmo312 @alexvolkanovski @BlessedMMA pic.twitter.com/I8X6MT8Uvq — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 2, 2020

At the post-fight press conference Dana White said that the rematch could potentially happen in Australia.

Max Holloway (21-5) reigned as the featherweight king for two and a half years. He took the interim title in December 2016, and then earned an undisputed belt in June 2017. He made three successful championship defenses.

Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) is unbeaten in 18 of his previous bouts. Ten of his previous bouts (including fight against Holloway) were inside the Octagon, after he made a successful UFC debut in November 2016.