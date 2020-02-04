Marcos El Chino Maidana and Jorge Acero Cali meet in “El Gran Desafio” (The Great Challenge) on April 18 at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The boxing match features former WBA super lightweight and welterweight champion up against former WKN super cruiserweight champion. President of World Kickboxing Network, Stephane Cabrera has been announced as a special guest attending the event.

Maidana was last seen in action in September 2014, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Floyd Mayweather in the rematch, after suffering the defeat by majority decision in their first fight a few months earlier. Prior to that the 36-year-old Argentinian boxing icon was riding the four-fight win streak, including the win by unanimous decision against Adrien Broner, and three stoppage victories against Josesito Lopez, Martin Angel Martinez and Jesus Soto Karaas.

Cali is a former World Kickboxing Network super cruiserweight champion. His resume includes three successful title defenses, including the victories against Abderahim Benazzizi, Adul Ranmhemavo, Ademar Correa, among others. He has also competed in MMA.

While in Argentina, Stephane Cabrera will also attend the next edition of “Bosch Tour” taking place on April 25 in Moron, Buenos Aires. The event, presented by Christian Bosch and Hector Valiente, will see a series of kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts. with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. It will the first WKN promotion in Argentina for 2020, following over a dozen events held last year.

In addition, from April 20 to 23 WKN head will visit kickboxing community in “Tierra del Fuego” in the city Ushuaia, known as “El Fin del Mundo”.