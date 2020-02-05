Gary Russell Jr. (30-1, 18 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his WBC featherweight title against undefeated mandatory challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-0, 9 KOs). The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines the three-fight card live on Showtime. The event, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, takes place at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA on February 8 (Feb. 9 AEDT).

In the co-main event Guillermo Rigondeaux (19-1, 1 NC, 13 KO) squares off against Liborio Solis (30-5-1, 1 NC, 14 KO). The pair of former world champions meets in a 12-round bout with the vacant WBA (regular) bantamweight title on the line.

In addition, the third 12-rounder on the card features Jaime Arboleda (15-1, 13 KO) up against Jayson Velez (29-5-1, 21 KO). The pair battles it out in WBA super featherweight title eliminator.

How to watch Ggary Russell jr. vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar live

Boxing fans can watch Russell jr. vs Nyambayar live on Showtime in the US and RPC Cannel 4 in Panama. The date and start time in the United States is set for Saturday, February 8 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

In Australia the Russell vs. Nyambaya main card schedule converts to Sunday, February 9 at 1pm AEDT / 10m AWST.

Tickets for Russell Jr vs. Nyambayar are on sale via PPLcenter.com.

Fight Card

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar – featherweight, 12 rounds

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis – bantamweight, 12 rounds

Jaime Arboleda vs. Jayson Velez – super featherweight, 12 rounds

For more boxing schedule visit here.