Australian boxers Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu have an official date. The pair squares off on April 22, 2020 at a yet to be determined location. The list of venues to potentially host the event includes Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, MCA Melbourne, RAC Arena in Perth and Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

Boxing fans can watch Horn vs Tszyu live on Main Event. The non-title bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super welterweight. The purse split is 60-40 in favor of Horn.

Jeff Horn (20-2-1) is a former WBO welterweight champion, who claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Manny Pacquiao in July 2017. In his previous bout last December he took a majority decision against Michael Zerafa as well as the revenge for the defeat suffered in their first encounter.

Tim Tszyu (15-0) is unbeaten in fifteen fights. He was last seen in action also last December when he stopped Jack Brubaker in the fourth round and retained IBF Australasian and WBO Global super welterweight belts. Before to that he scored a unanimous decision against Dwight Ritche and Joel Camilleri.

Horn vs Tszyu undercard bouts, venue and more information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.