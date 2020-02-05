Asian promotion ONE Championship presents its next event titled “Warrior’s Code” on February 7 at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia. The fight card features a series of Muay Thai and MMA bouts with featherweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy faces a new opponent in his quest for ONE super series featherweight Muay Thai belt. The Thai fighter takes on his countryman Detrit Sathian, who stepped in on a short notice, replacing Jamal Yusupov.

A fairly unknown to the western part of the world Thai athlete (there are many) holds the record of 139-44-2. Detrit Sathian also won a couple of titles in minor organizations and defeated his Thai-fellow Singmanee Kaewsamrit.

The Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Detrit Sathian championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event of ONE Warrior’s Code Leandro Ataides squares off against Reinier De Ridder in a three-round MMA bout. The complete fight card can be found below.

ONE Warrior’s Code fight card

Main Card

Featherweight Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Detrit Sathian (Muay Thai)

Middleweight Leandro Ataides vs. Reinier De Ridder (MMA)

Lightweight Iuri Lapicus vs. Marat Gafurov (MMA)

Flyweight Eko Roni Saputra vs. Khon Sichan (MMA)

Featherweight Kim Jae Woong vs. Koyomi Matsushima (MMA)

Preliminary Card

Women’s atomweight Nyrene Crowley vs. Itsuki Hirata (MMA)

Catchweight 68-kg Sunoto vs. Nurul Fikri (MMA)

Flyweight Abro Fernandes vs. Eko Priandono (MMA)

Flyweight Savvas Michael Petchyindee Academy vs. Taiki Naito (Muay Thai)

Strawweight Andy Howson vs. Josh Tonna (Muay Thai)

Flyweight Egi Rozten vs. Fajar (MMA)

Featherweight Demi Yulianto vs. Antonis Muyak (MMA)