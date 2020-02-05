The featured fighters, competing at UFC 247, take part in a two-part Athlete Panel hosted by Jon Anik at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. The event is open to the public.

The first part includes light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes, women’s flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian and ranked No. 12 heavyweight Ilir Latifi. The second part features light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and ranked No. 5 heavyweight Derrick Lewis.

UFC 247 Athlete Panel date and time in the US is set for Wednesday, February 5 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT for the first session, and 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm PT for the second. In Australia the schedule converts to Thursday, February 6 at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST and 11:45 am AEDT / 8:45 am AWST (respectively). MMA fans can watch it live on the promotion’s channel on YouTube (video below).

UFC 247 airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA on February 8 (Feb 9 AEDT). Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian.

Other open to the public events in Houston can be found here. The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show (time and location).

How to watch UFC 247 live Australian time and full fight card can be found here.