The second episode of UFC 247 Embedded vlog series has been released. It features light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes as he loads up for a travel day and gets fight inspiration from the Super Bowl. Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko draws energy from the water at a Texas beach, then draws in the sand.

UFC flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian explains the strategy behind her commuter fight camp. On the mats and in the pool, two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is focused and calm ahead of his title defense.

The first chapter of UFC 247 Embedded hit the stream earlier this week (video here). You can watch the second episode (below).

UFC 247 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2

UFC 247 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 9 (AEDT). Jon Jones (25-1, 1NC) makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against the 12-fight undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) makes the third defense of her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2).

The full list of open to the public events during the 247: Jones vs. Reyes fight week in Houston, TX can be found here.