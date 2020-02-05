One of the elements of mixed martial arts is a stand-up fighting. Yet, quite often the athletes take it off the ground, executing flying knees, superman punches and everything in between.

On Wednesday the Ultimate Fighting Championship released a compilation of some of the historic flying finishes (video below). It all goes back to August 20, 2005 when James Irvin KO’d Terry Marti nine seconds into the second round at UFC 54.

The most recent, as well as the record breaking to date, is a devastating flying knee, courtesy of Jorge Masvidal, when he knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019. Before “Gamebred” there were only 25 flying knees that had turned the lights out. You can watch it for yourself (below).

10 Flying KOs in UFC

James Irvin vs. Terry Martin (UFC 54, knee, R2 at 0:09) Spencer Fisher vs. Matt Wiman (UFC 60, knee, R2 at 1:43) B.J. Penn vs. Sean Sherk (UFC 84, knee, R3 at 5:00) Travis Browne vs. Stefan Struve (UFC 130, punch, R1 at 4:11) Carlos Condit vs. Dong Hyun Kim (UFC 132, knee, R1 at 2:58) Chris Beal vs. Patrick Williams (UFC 172, knee, R2 at 1:51) Godofredo Pepey vs. Andre Fili (UFC Fight Night 62, triangle choke, R1 at 3:14) Johnny Walker vs. Misha Cirkunov (UFC 235, knee, R1 at 0:36) Anthony Pettis vs. Stephen Thompson (UFC Fight Night 148, punch, R2 at 4:55) Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren (UFC 239, knee, R1 at 0:05)

Earlier this month the promotion released the video featuring every heel hook submission in its history (watch here).