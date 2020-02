The fight weekend kicks off with a number of events scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020. The roster includes boxing, MMA and Muay Thai rating and championship bouts held internationally.

Among boxing matchups, Daniel Matellon and Erik Omar Lopez Garcia battle it out for interim WBA light flyweight title in Panama City, Panama. Leandro Jose Blanc and Jose Velasquez meet in South American light flyweight championship held in Concordia, Entre Rios, Argentina.

MMA world will see the rematch between Jinh Yu and Ashley Cummins, squaring off for Invicta FC atomweight belt in Kansas City, Kansas, USA. In addition, Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Detrit Sathian contest for ONE Super Series featherweight Muay Thai title in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The event schedule for Friday, February 7, 2020 can be found below.

Boxing

Leandro Jose Blanc vs. Jose Velasquez

Title: vacant South American light flyweight

Place: Concordia, Entre Rios, Argentina

Venue: Corsodromo Municipal Atanasio Bonfiglio

Broadcast: TyC Sports

Daniel Matellon vs. Erik Omar Lopez Garcia

Title: interim WBA light flyweight

Location: Panama City, Panama

Venue: Arena Roberto Duran

Luis Angel Viedas vs. Carlos Jacobo

Location: Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

Venue: Big Punch Arena

Cristian Palma vs. Kevin Leonel Acevedo

Title: South American featherweight

Location: Lautaro, Chile

Venue: Medialuna Municipal

Alfredo Trevino vs. Helaman Olguin

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Venue: 801 Event Center

David Melgoza vs. Brandon Adams

Location: Sacramento, California, USA

Venue: DoubleTree Hotel

Charly Suarez vs. Dave Barlas

Location: Ilocos Sur, Philippines

Eduardo Giustini vs. Andrea Pesce

Location: Sesto Fiorentino, Toscana, Italy

MMA

Jinh Yu vs. Ashley Cummins 2

Title: Invicta FC atomweight

Event: Invicta FC 39

Location: Kansas City, Kansas, USA

Venue: Memorial Hall

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Pawel Pawlak vs. Adrian Bleszynski

Title: BAB middleweight

Event: Babilon MMA 12

Location: Lomza, Poland

Venue: Hala MOSiR

KJ Jones vs. Nick Grass

Event: Utlimate Blue Corner Battles

Location: Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Venue: Harrah’s Casino

Andre Petroski vs. Andre Hall

Title: AOWCF middleweight

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Venue: 2300 Arena

Askar Askar vs. Saidyokub Kakharamonov

Event: HFC 42

Location: Hammond, Indiana, USA

Venue: Horseshoe Hammond Casino

Broadcast: FITE

John Jairo Quinones vs. Tiao Calixto

Title: 300S interim flyweight

Event: 300 Sparta 37

Location: Brena, Lima, Peru

Venue: La Perrera de Brena

Muay Thai

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Detrit Sathian

Title: ONE Super Series featherweight Muay Thai

Event: ONE Warrior’s Code

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Venue: Istora Senayan

