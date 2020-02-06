Former world champion Kell Brook takes on Mark DeLuca at FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, UK on February 9 (AEDT). The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout with a vacant WBO Intercontinental super welterweight title on the line.

Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KO) was last seen in action in December 2018 when he scored a unanimous decision against Michael Zerafa. In March the same year he knocked out Sergey Rabchenko in the second round and took WBC Silver super welterweight title.

Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KO) is riding the three-fight win streak. This includes a unanimous decision against Brandon Brewer, Jimmy Williams and Walter Wright.

Brook vs DeLuca fight date and time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Kell Brook vs Mark DeLuca live on Fox Sports 505. The date and start time is set for Sunday, February 9 at 6 am AEDT / 3 am AWST.

Replay is on Monday, February 10 at 8 am AEDT / 5 am AWST.

Among the bouts featured on the Brook vs DeLuca undercard, Kell Brook (26-1) faces Claudio Marrero (24-3) in a twelve-round bout at featherweight. As well, undefeated Terri Harper (9-0) and Eva Wahlstrom (23-1-2) battle it out for WBC and IBO women’s super featherweight titles.

The full fight card can be found below.

Fight Card

Kell Brook vs. mark DeLuca – super welterweight, 12 rounds

Kid Galahad vs. Claudio Marrero – featherweight, 12 rounds

Terri Harper vs. Eva Wahlstrom – super featherweight, 10 rounds

Martin Joseph Ward vs. Jesus Amparan – super featherweight, 10 rounds

Anthony Tomlinson vs. Steward Burt – welterweight, 10 rounds

John Docherty vs. Stanislav Eschner – super middleweight, 6 rounds

Donte Dixon vs. Eduardo Valverde – super featherweight, 4 rounds

Callum Beardow vs. Pawel Martyniuk – cruiserweight, 4 rounds

