The reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe and interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart square off in the championship unification. The contest headlines kickboxing event GLORY 76 taking place at AED Studios in Antwerp, Belgium on March 28.

In addition the pair meets for the third time. Their first non-title fight in 2016 ended in favor of Doumbe, who earned a unanimous decision. Groenhart took revenge by split decision and claimed the belt in August 2017.

Doumbe and Groenhart were scheduled to square the differences at GLORY 70 in Lyon. The bout fell off when Doumbe withdrew due to elbow injury. Groenhart fought and defeated Troy Jones, as well as earned the interim belt.

French kickboxer Cedric Doumbe (73-6-1, 43 KO) is a two-time GLORY welterweight champion. In his previous bout in July last year he made a successful defense by knockout in the second round against Alim Nabiev. In March the same year he stopped then defending champion Harut Grigorian in the second round, and started his second reign as the champion.

After becoming a champion in his second bout against Doumbe, Dutch competitor Murthel Groenhart (69-24-3, 40 KO) was stopped by Grigorian in the first round of his following outing. He rebounded with the second-round stoppage win against Mohammed Jaraya, but then lost by split decision against Nabiev.

Other bouts for GLORY 76 Antwerp are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.