The third episode of UFC 247 Embedded vlog series has arrived. It features the defending flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko as she shows off her sharpshooting skills. Her opponent Katlyn Chookagian resets with a walk on the beach.

Light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes embraces fight week with a high-energy workout and an inspirational Nate Diaz quote. Two-time champion Jon Jones flies to Houston,TX and meets his brother, Arizona Cardinal Chandler Jones. In addition, local heavyweight Derrick Lewis gets his supplement regime approved.

UFC 247 Embedded Episode 1 and Episode 2 hit the stream earlier this week. You can watch the third chapter here (below).

UFC 247 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2

UFC 247 fight card airs live on pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 9 (AEDT). Jon Jones makes the third defense of his light heavyweight title against 12-fight unbeaten challenger Dominick Reyes. Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) makes the third defense of her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian. In addition, Derrick Lewis squares off against Ilir Latifi at heavyweight.

The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show (details). How to watch the event live in Australia (date and time) and full fight card can be found here.