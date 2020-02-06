UFC 248 features Israel Adesanya making the first defense of his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. The championship bout headlines the pay-per-view fight card taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on March 8 (AEDT). The details for the pre-fight press conference have been announced on Thursday.

The UFC 248 press conference takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, TX ahead of the official weigh-ins for UFC 247 Jones vs Reyes. The date and start time in the US is scheduled for Friday, February 7 at 4 pm CST.

In Australia the schedule for UFC 248 press conference converts to Saturday, February 8 at 9 am AEDT / 6 am AWST. MMA fans can watch the live stream online the promotion’s channel on YouTube (video below). The list of participants includes Dana white, Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero.

UFC 248 Adesanya vs Romero pre-fight press conference

Israel Adesanya (13-0) initially won the interim belt in a five-round war with Kelvin Gastelum. In October 2019 he stopped Robert Whittaker in the second round and claimed the undisputed title.

Yoel Romero (13-4) lost his previous bout in August 2019 by unanimous decision against Paulo Costa. He is, however, one of the top contenders in the division. In 2018 he suffered the defeat by split decision against Whittaker and knocked out Luke Rockhold in the third round.

In the co-main event of UFC 248 Weili Zhang (20-1) makes the first defense of her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-3).