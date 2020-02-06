Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson Fury square off in the rematch on February 23 (AEDT). The contest headlines the fight card held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The Wilder vs Fury 2 world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Deontay Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO) makes the eleventh defense of his WBC heavyweight title. Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) makes the second attempt to claim the belt, after the pair went into a split draw in their first fight in December 2018. In addition lineal and vacant The Ring heavyweight titles are on the line.

How to watch Wilder vs Fury 2 in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 live on Main Event. The date and start time is set for Sunday, February 23 at 1pm AEDT / 10am AWST. The cost (pay-per-view price) is $49.95.

Replay is scheduled for 7pm AEDT / 4pm AWST on the same day, and then every six hours starting at 6am AEDT / 3am AWST on Monday, February 24.

You can watch Wilder vs. Fury 2 pre-fight press conference here.

In their first fight Tyson Fury out-boxed Deontay Wilder in 9 out of 12 rounds. Wilder dropped Fury twice (in Round 9 and 12). After that both won a pair of interim bouts in 2019.

Deontay Wilder knocked Dominc Breazeale out in the first round in May, and Luis Ortiz in Round 7 in November. Tyson Fury stopped Tom Schwarz in the second round in June and earned a unanimous decision against Otto Wallin in September.