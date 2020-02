The fight weekend continues on Saturday, 8 February 2020. The schedule includes various events featuring rating, international and title bouts in boxing and MMA.

Among boxing bouts Gary Russell Jr. and Tugstsogt Nyambayar battle it out for WBC featherweight title. The event airs live on Showtime from PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA. Another championship bout features Kell Brook up against Mark DeLuca in WBO Intercontinental super welterweight title quest. The contest airs on SKY in the UK and Fox Sports 505 in Australia from Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, Yorkshire, England.

MMA world will see a double-championship header at UFC 247. The pay-per-view fight card features Jon Jones in defense of his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes, and Valentina Shevchenko in defense of her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian.

Boxing and MMA event schedule for Saturday, 8 February 2020 can be found below.

Boxing

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar

Title: WBC featherweight

Location: Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA

Venue: PPL Center

Broadcast: RPC Cannel 4 (Panama), Showtime (USA)

Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca

Title: WBO Intercontinental super welterweight

Location: Sheffield, Yorkshire, England

Venue: Sheffield Arena

Broadcast: SKY (UK), Fox Sports 505 (Australia)

Wilfredo Mendez vs. Gabriel Mendoza

Title: WBO minimumweight

Location: Panama City, Panama

Venue: Hotel El Panama

Mary McGee vs. Deanha Hobbs

Title: IBF women’s super lightweight

Location: Hammond, Indiana, USA

Venue: Civic Centre

Artem Dalakian vs. Josber Perez

Title: WBA flyweight

Location: Kiev, Ukraine

Venue: Parkovy Convention Centre

Firat Arslan vs. Kevin Lerena

Title: IBO cruiserweight

Location: Goeppingen, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany

Venue: EWS Arena

Arturs Gorlovs vs. Amine Boucetta

Location: Riga, Latvia

Venue: Arena Riga

Brandon Boggs vs. Mikey Mitchell

Location: Logan, West Virginia, USA

Venue: Chief Logan Lodge & Convention Center

Branden Pizarro vs. Gonzalo Carlos Dallera

Location: Daytona Beach, Florida, USA

Venue: Hard Rock Hotel

Hannah Rankin vs. Gifty Amanua Ankrah

Location: Paisley, Scotland

Venue: Lagoon Leisure Centre

Jon Fernandez vs. Robin Zamora

Location: Bilbao, Pais Vasco, Spain

Venue: Pabellon de La Casilla

Dusty Hernandez Harrison vs. Les Sherrington

Location: Vienna, Virginia, USA

Venue: Tysons Playground

MMA

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Title: UFC light heavyweight

Event: UFC 247

Date: February 8, 2020

Location: Houston, Texas, USA

Venue: Toyota Center

Broadcast: Pay-Per-View

David Robins vs. Damir Ferhatbegovic

Title: VF lightweight

Event: Valor Fighting Challenge 69

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee, USA

Venue: Cotton Eyed Joe

Rodrigo Sarafian vs. Robert Correa

Event: Team Sarafian Combat

Location: Acara, Para, Brazil

Venue: Ginásio Municipal de Acara

Brandon Boggs vs. Mikey Mitchell

Title: NLC heavyweight

Event: New Line Cagefighting 4

Location: Logan, West Virginia, USA

Venue: Chief Logan Lodge & Convention Center

Broadcast: FITE

Piaras McGarry vs. Tanner Hinds

Title: vacant TF middleweight

Event: Triton Fights 17

Location: Huntington, New York, USA

Venue: The Paramount

Tato Primera vs. Isaac Dull

Title: WTE middleweight

Event: WTE Fight Championship 9

Location: El Paso, Spain

Bruce Boyington vs. Manny Bermudez

Title: vacant Fight Night lightweight

Event: NEF 42: Symphony of Destruction

Location: Portland, Maine, USA

Venue: Merrill Auditorium

Kenny Cross vs. Robert Hale

Title: LOC lightweight

Event: Lights Out Championship 7

Location: Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA

Venue: Deltaplex Arena

Broadcast: FITE

Brent McNeil vs. Isaac Smith

Title: EF lightweight

Event: Conquest of the Cage

Location: Airway Heights, Washington, USA

Venue: Northern Quest Casino

Justin Isaacson vs. Chato Wiest

Title: vacant NSC heavyweight

Event: North Star Combat 13

Location: Walker, Minnesota, USA

Venue: Northern Lights Casino & Hotel

Dejan Kajic vs. Julien Leblanc

Title: BFL catchweight (175 lbs)

Event: BFL 65

Location: Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada

Venue: Hard Rock Casino

Jose Luis Galindo Lizardo vs. Jose Bazan

Event: Samurai Fight Contest 2

Location: Pueblo Libre, Lima Peru

Venue: Circolo Sportivo Italiano

Tim Gutierrez vs. Miguel Alvizar-Morales

Event: 559 Fights 78

Location: Orange Cove, California, USA

Venue: Victor P Lopez Community Center

Geremy Escolta vs. Erin Hunter

Event: WCE 4

Location: San Jose, California

Venue: Unify Event Center

Bassil Hafez vs. Roger Kupfer

Event: Art of War Cage Fighting 17: All Star Weekend Day 2

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Venue: 2300 Arena

Shawn Wallace vs. Ryan Rohovich

Event: FLA 1

Location: Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada

Venue: Rath Eastlink Center

