LNK Fight Night 14 takes place at Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia on March 8. The event is a mixed-fight bill with boxing, kickboxing and MMA bouts featured on the program.

In the main event Arturs Gorlovs (6-1) and Amine Boucetta (7-3) square off in a six-round boxing bout at heavyweight. In the co-main event Daniik Vesnenoks (10-2) defends his WKN European featherweight MMA title against Aleksander Kolontay (5-0).

The event kicks off with a three-round World Kickboxing Network European super middleweight title eliminator between Raimonds Aukstikalnis and Jeronimo Sacasas. The winner is scheduled to face the current champion Samuel Dbili at BFS 2 in Nimes, France on March 14.

Fight fans can watch LNK Fight Night 14 live on FITE pay-per-view. The full fight card can be found below.

Fight Card

Arturs Gorlovs vs. Amine Boucetta – boxing heavyweight 6, rounds

Daniik Vesnenoks vs. Aleksander Kolontay – MMA featherweight, 3 rounds

Vahram Vardanyan vs. Jonas Segu – boxing lightweight, 6 rounds

Marcis Grundulis vs. Leonel Rodrigo Labre – boxing super lightweight, 6 rounds

Oskars Grosmanis vs. Anatolii Burdiian – boxing middleweight, 6 rounds

Nikita Smirnovs vs. Imani Daudi Kawaya – boxing light heavyweight, 4 rounds

Francis Rozentals vs. Stefano Manfredi – boxing middleweight, 4 rounds

Elvis Veisbergs vs. Francesco Schiattone – boxing welterweight, 4 rounds

Sergey Marcenko vs. Oruam Racso Romero Camacho – boxing welterweight, 4 rounds

Emils Spiss vs. Ionut Trandafir Ilie – boxing super welterweight, 4 rounds

Raimonds Aukstikalnis vs. Jeronimo Sacasas – kickboxing super middleweight, 3 rounds