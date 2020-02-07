The ONE Warrior’s Code fight card has suffered three additional changes. The event is held tonight (Feb.7) at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy received the second new opponent for his featherweight Muay Thai title bout. The Thai fighter now faces Pongsiri PKSaenchaimuaythaigym, who replaced their countryman Detrit Sathian. The latter himself was a short notice replacement for initially announced Jamal Yusupov.

Featherweight MMA bout between Demi Yulianto and Antonis Muyak has been cancelled. The latter failed weight and hydration tests.

The scheduled women’s MMA bout at atomweight between Nyrene Crowly and Itsuki Hirata will now proceed at 53.4 kg catchweight.

The current ONE Warrior’s Code fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Main Card

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (70.3 kg) vs. Pongsiri PKSaenchaimuaythaigym (70.2 kg)

Leandro Ataides (92.3 kg) vs. Reinier De Ridder (92.65 kg)

Iuri Lapicus (76.4 kg) vs. Marat Gafurov (77.05 kg)

Eko Roni Saputra (61 kg) vs. Khon Sichan (60.95 kg)

Kim Jae Woong (70.3 kg) vs. Koyomi Matsushima (70.3 kg)

Preliminary Card

Nyrene Crowley (52.05 kg) vs. Itsuki Hirata (53.4 kg)

Sunoto (67.6 kg) vs. Nurul Fikri (68 kg)

Abro Fernandes (61.2 kg) vs. Eko Priandono (61.4 kg)

Savvas Michael Petchyindee Academy (60.4 kg) vs. Taiki Naito (60.85 kg)

Andy Howson (56.55 kg) vs. Josh Tonna (56.6 kg)

Egi Rozten (61.2 kg) vs. Fajar (60.75 kg)