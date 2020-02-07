ONE Championship presents “Warrior’s Code” at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 7. The event features a series of Muay Thai and MMA bouts with featherweight title contested on the top of the fight bill.

In the main event Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy faces his Thai-fellow Pongsiri PKSaenchaimuaythaigym. The pair battles it out for ONE Super Series featherweight Muay Thai title. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event Leandro Ataides and Reinier De Ridder square off in a three-round MMA bout. The complete fight card can be found below.

The fight fans can watch ONE Warrior’s Code live on YouTube and selected TV networks (how to watch). Stay tuned with fight results (below).

ONE Warrior’s Code fight card

Main Card

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Pongsiri PKSaenchaimuaythaigym

Leandro Ataides vs. Reinier De Ridder

Iuri Lapicus vs. Marat Gafurov

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Khon Sichan

Kim Jae Woong vs. Koyomi Matsushima

Preliminary Card

Nyrene Crowley vs. Itsuki Hirata

Sunoto vs. Nurul Fikri

Abro Fernandes vs. Eko Priandono

Savvas Michael Petchyindee Academy vs. Taiki Naito

Andy Howson vs. Josh Tonna

Egi Rozten vs. Fajar