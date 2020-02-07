ONE Championship presents “Warrior’s Code” at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 7. The event features a series of Muay Thai and MMA bouts with featherweight title contested on the top of the fight bill.
In the main event Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy faces his Thai-fellow Pongsiri PKSaenchaimuaythaigym. The pair battles it out for ONE Super Series featherweight Muay Thai title. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event Leandro Ataides and Reinier De Ridder square off in a three-round MMA bout. The complete fight card can be found below.
The fight fans can watch ONE Warrior’s Code live on YouTube and selected TV networks (how to watch). Stay tuned with fight results (below).
ONE Warrior’s Code fight card
Main Card
Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs. Pongsiri PKSaenchaimuaythaigym
Leandro Ataides vs. Reinier De Ridder
Iuri Lapicus vs. Marat Gafurov
Eko Roni Saputra vs. Khon Sichan
Kim Jae Woong vs. Koyomi Matsushima
Preliminary Card
Nyrene Crowley vs. Itsuki Hirata
Sunoto vs. Nurul Fikri
Abro Fernandes vs. Eko Priandono
Savvas Michael Petchyindee Academy vs. Taiki Naito
Andy Howson vs. Josh Tonna
Egi Rozten vs. Fajar