UFC 247 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on February 9 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card is headlined by a five-round championship bout between the defending, two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and the 12-fight unbeaten challenger Dominick Reyes.

In his previous bout last July Jon Jones (25-1, 1NC) retained his belt by split decision against Thuago Santos. In March 2019 he scored a unanimous decision against Anthony Smith. “Bones” earned a vacant UFC light heavyweight title and started his second reign as the champion via third-round stoppage of Alexander Gustafsson.

Prior to fight the belt was relinquished by former champion Daniel Cormier.

Jones fought “DC” twice and knocked him out in the third round of their second championship bout in July 2017. The verdict was later overturned after he tested positive for turinabol.

Dominick Reyes (12-0) is undefeated in all 12 of his professional MMA outings. In October last year he stopped Chris Weidman. Before that “The Devastator” took a split decision against Volkan Oezdemir and a unanimous Ovince Saint Preux.

The UFC 247 Jones vs. Reyes preview hit the stream today (video).

Start time for #UFC247 in Australia, PPV cost and full fight card ?? Details: https://t.co/ApUhbRR8mO pic.twitter.com/mRjiJgahvW — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) February 2, 2020

