Zhang Weili is scheduled to defend her strawweight title on March 8 (AEDT). The first UFC champion from China and East Asia faces the former queen in the division Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland. The contest co-headlines UFC 248 fight card taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

A footage emerged on Friday, showing “Magnum” as she prepares for her first title defense in Bangkok, Thailand. The video shows Zhang Weili training and sparring with Muay Thai legend Saenchai.

“A very memorable experience. Thank you master Saenchai for teaching me so much,” Zhang captioned one of her posts on Instagram.

Saenchai is widely considered as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time. Over the course of his career he won prestigious Lumpinee Boxing Stadium championship in four weight class, as well as a number of world titles. Coming off a unanimous decision over Shan Cangelosi (fight video here), he is unbeaten since October 2014 in over 50 bouts.

“Great fun sparring with Zhang Weili today! Good luck see you March 7th,” the Thai star captioned his post.

In the main event of UFC 248 Israel Adesnaya defends his UFC middleweight title against Yoel Romero. The pre-fight press conference is scheduled for February 8 AEDT (details here).