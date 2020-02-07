Episode 4 of UFC 247 Embedded vlog series hit the stream today. It features flyweight title challenger Katlyn Chookagian as she hits the court at a Houston Rockets game. Lightweight title challenger Dominick Reyes goes jewelry shopping and breaks down his path to victory.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones enjoys a hearty breakfast and watches more footage on his next opponent. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko spends hours hitting mitts and grappling.

UFC 247 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights. The pay-per-view fight card takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 9 (AEDT).

In the main event Jon Jones makes the third defense of his light heavyweight belt against 12-fight unbeaten challenger Dominick Reyes. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko makes the third defense of her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian.

The full fight card and how to watch UFC 247 live Australian time can be found here.