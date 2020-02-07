Valentina Shevchenko makes the third defense of her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian on February 9 (AEDT). The women’s MMA bout co-headlines UFC 247 pay-per-view fight card held at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger, Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) earned a vacant UFC women’s flyweight title by unanimous decision against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December 2018. In her first title defense in June last year she stopped Jessica Eye in the second round with head kick. In her previous bout in August “The Bullet” retained the belt by unanimous decision against Liz Carmouche. She is riding the four-fight win streak.

Prior to completely switching to MMA, Valentina Schevchenko has competed in Muay Thai and kickboxing, winning numerous titles. She also scored 2-0 in pro boxing.

Katlyn Chookagian (13-2) won two of her most recent bouts by unanimous decision. In November last year she defeated Jennifer Maia, following the win against Joanne Calderwood earned in June.

The UFC 247 Shevchenko vs. Chookagian preview video hit the stream today.

Start time for #UFC247 in Australia, PPV cost and full fight card ?? Details: https://t.co/ApUhbRR8mO pic.twitter.com/mRjiJgahvW — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) February 2, 2020

In the main event of UFC 247 two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defends his title against the 12-fight unbeaten challenger Dominick Reyes (preview video here). How to watch the event live Australian time can be found here.