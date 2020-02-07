Ahead of the fight day the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. UFC 247 weigh-in time is set for Friday, February 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT at Toyota Center in Houston, TX. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, February 8 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST. MMA fans can the watch ceremony live stream on YouTube.
In the main event of UFC 247 two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (25-1, 1NC) defends his belt against the 12-fight undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) makes the third defense of her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2).
Stay tuned with UFC 247 weigh-in results (below). How to watch the event live Australian time can be found here.
UFC 247 fight card
Main Card
Light Heavyweight Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
Women’s Flyweight Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
Heavyweight Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
Featherweight Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige
Heavyweight Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
Preliminary Card
Middleweight Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo
Welterweight Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
Women’s Flyweight Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
Early Prelims
Bantamweight Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
Bantamweight Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte
Bantamweight Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
Featherweight Austin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal