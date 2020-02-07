Ahead of the fight day the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. UFC 247 weigh-in time is set for Friday, February 7 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT at Toyota Center in Houston, TX. In Australia the schedule converts to Saturday, February 8 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST. MMA fans can the watch ceremony live stream on YouTube.

In the main event of UFC 247 two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (25-1, 1NC) defends his belt against the 12-fight undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) makes the third defense of her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2).

Stay tuned with UFC 247 weigh-in results (below). How to watch the event live Australian time can be found here.

UFC 247 fight card

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Women’s Flyweight Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Women’s Flyweight Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Prelims

Bantamweight Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Bantamweight Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Bantamweight Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Featherweight Austin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal