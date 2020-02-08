Kell Brook and Mark DeLuca square off in a twelve-round bout with a vacant WBO Intercontinental super welterweight title on the line. The contest headlines the fight card taking place at FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, UK.

At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, former world champion, Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KO) tipped the scales at 153.75 lbs. His opponent, Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KO) showed 152.75 lbs.

Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KO) came in at 125.25 lbs for his featherweight bout against Claudio Marrero (24-3, 17 KO), who was 125.75 lbs. The bout is also scheduled for twelve rounds. The full Brook vs DeLuca fight card can be found below.

How to watch Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca

While the event airs on SKY in the UK, the Australian boxing fans can watch Brook vs DeLuca live on Fox Sports 505. The date and start time in Australia is set for February 9 at 6am AEDT / 3am AWST. Replay is on February 10 at 8am AEDT / 5am AWST.

Kell Brook vs. Mark DeLuca – super welterweight, 12 rounds

Kid Galahad vs. Claudio Marrero – featherweight, 12 rounds

Terri Harper vs. Eva Wahlstrom – super featherweight, 10 rounds

Martin Joseph Ward vs. Jesus Amparan – super featherweight, 10 rounds

Anthony Tomlinson vs. Steward Burt – welterweight, 10 rounds

John Docherty vs. Stanislav Eschner – super middleweight, 6 rounds

Donte Dixon vs. Eduardo Valverde – super featherweight, 4 rounds

Callum Beardow vs. Pawel Martyniuk – cruiserweight, 4 rounds