The twelve-round title bout between the defending WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. (30-1, 18 KO) and mandatory challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-0, 9 KO) headlines the fight card on February 8. The event airs live on Showtime from the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA.

At the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show, the champion weighed-in at 125 lbs. The challenger showed 125.75.

In the co-main event Guillermo Rigondeaux (19-1, 1 NC, 13 KO) and Liborio Solis (30-5-1, 1 NC, 14 KO) battle it out for a vacant WBA (regular) bantamweight title. The athletes tipped the scales at 117.25 lbs and 117.75, respectively. The contest is also scheduled for twelve rounds.

In addition, Jaime Arboleda (15-1, 13 KO) and Jayson Velez (29-5-1, 21 KO) square off in a twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator. Arboleda came in at 129.25 lbs. Velez showed 130 lbs.

How to watch Russell Jr vs Nyambayar live

Boxing fans can watch Gary Russell Jr vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar live on Showtime. The date and start time in the US is set for Saturday, February 8 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

In Australia the event schedule converts to Sunday, February 9 at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST.

Fight Card

Gary Russell Jr (125 lbs) vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (125.75 lbs)

Guillermo Rigondeaux (117.25 lbs) vs. Liborio Solis (117.75 lbs)

Jaime Arboleda (129.25 lbs) vs. Jayson Velez (130 lbs)