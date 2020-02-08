Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy and Pongsiri PKSaenchaimuaythaigym squared off on Friday, February 7 at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia. The pair battled it out for inaugural ONE Super Series featherweight Muay Thai title. The contest headlined the event titled “Warrior’s Code”.

Although Pongsiri took a fight on a day notice, the scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. His Thai-fellow Petchmorakot, however, appeared to be one step ahead of his opponent at all times (via the event recap sent out by the promotion).

The contest saw all-round Muay Thai action, including elbows, knees, kicks and punches. In the end Petchmorakot took the win, as well as the belt, by unanimous decision.

The Petchmorakot vs. Pongsiri fight video highlight has been released today.

The rest of the card saw a series of MMA and Muay Thai bouts. The complete fight results from ONE Warrior’s Code can be found here.