With a full house on January 25 I kicked off the year in Boston, MA with Carnage Seminar. It was a huge success, launching the 2020 international tour.

Since retiring from the ring as a professional Muay Thai fighter, Carnage Seminar has been a global tour for the past 5 years. It certainly will not be slowing down anytime soon. This year’s European tour is in March (schedule here).

This was my first time in Boston since moving to America two years ago. It seems to be a very cool city, in which I look forward to return mid year to complete the teaching of Carnage Elbow Striking System.

I taught for over three and a half hours, yet, could not complete the system – the mindset and attitude talk took up some of the time. It is, however, a component that I find if not the most important part of my teachings.

As you can see in the video my Elbow Striking System is dynamic, powerful and skillful. I believe it brings a lot of excitement to the room.

Those interested in booking Carnage Seminar – message me on either social media (Facebook and Instagram) or by email.