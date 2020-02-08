The fifth episode of UFC 247 Embedded has been released. It features title challengers Katlyn Chookagian and Dominick Reyes, and Ilir Latifi as they join a Jon Anik-hosted Athlete Panel. After their session, the champions Valentina Shevchenko and Jon Jones, and Derrick Lewis take the stage.

UFC flyweight title challenger Chookagian also gets in a quick workout. Then the challengers and champions take more questions, this time from reporters, at Ultimate Media Day.

UFC 247 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the fight day. The pay-per-view fight card takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 9 (AEDT).

Start time for #UFC247 in Australia, PPV cost and full fight card ?? Details: https://t.co/ApUhbRR8mO pic.twitter.com/mRjiJgahvW — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) February 2, 2020

Two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones makes the third defense of his belt against 12-fight unbeaten challenger Dominick Reyes. Valentina Shevchenko makes the third defense of her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian. Ilir Latifi and Derrick Lewis square off at heavyweight.

