UFC 247 fight card comprises a total of twelve bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on February 9 (AEDT). Top of the fight bill features two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones in defense of his title against undefeated challenger Dominick Reyes.

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko makes the third defense of her flyweight title against Katlyn Chookagian. Also on the main card Juan Adams faces Justin Tafa at heavyweight, Mirsad Bektic takes on Dan Ige at featherweight, and Derrick Lewis and Ilir Latifi square off at heavyweight. The full UFC 247 fight card can be found below.

Stay tuned with UFC 247 live updates and results (below).

How to watch UFC 247 live in Australia (AEDT / AWST)

MMA fans can watch UFC 247 main card live on Main Event, Fetch TV and UFCFightPass.com. The start time in Australia is scheduled for 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST on Sunday, February 9.

The UFC 247 live stream of preliminary card is set on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card starting at 10:15 am AEDT / 7:15 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass.

Live results, blog and updates

Live blog, updates and results (below) will cover the entire event, fight by fight. Stay tuned.

Fight Card

Main Card

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Preliminary card

Trevin Giles vs. James Krause

Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Early Preliminary card

Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Austin Lingo vs. Youseff Zalal