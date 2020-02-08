UFC 247 fight card is headlined by a pair of championship bouts. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA on February 9 (AEDT).

In the main event two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defends his title against Dominick Reyes. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko makes the third defense of her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian.

The official weigh-in ceremony was conducted a day before the fight show. One fight suffered a change (weigh-in results here). The current UFC 246 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 247 Australia time

The Australian MMA fans can watch UFC 247 live on Main Event and Fetch TV at the PPV price of $54.95, as well as on UFC Fight Pass. The main card date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 at 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card is scheduled on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN starting at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card kicking off at 10:15 am AEDT / 7:15 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 247 Replay on Main Event is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 at 8 pm, and then every 6 hours from 6 am on Monday, February 10.

The UFC 247 Jones vs. Reyes US and international schedule and how to watch the event live can be found here.

Fight Card

Main Card (2pm AEDT /11am AWST on Main Event, Fetch TV, UFCFIGHTPASS.COM)

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Preliminary card (12pm AEDT / 9am AWST on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN)

Trevin Giles vs. James Krause

Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Early Preliminary card (10:15am AEDT / 7:15am AWST on UFC Fight Pass)

Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

Austin Lingo vs. Youseff Zalal