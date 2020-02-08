UFC 247 features a pair of championship bouts on February 9 (AEDT). The pay-per-view fight card takes place at Toyota Center in Houston, TX. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Two-time lightweight champion Jon Jones weighed-in at 204. The challenger Dominick Reyes showed 205. The scheduled for five rounds contest headlines the event.

The five-round co-headline bout features Valentina Shevchenko in defense of her flyweight belt against Katlyn Chookagian. Both athletes weighed-in at 124.5.

The full fight card and weigh-in results can be found below (ceremonial weigh-in video here). How to watch the event live Australian time can be found here.

UFC 247 fight card

Main Card

Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (124.5)

Juan Adams (266) vs. Justin Tafa (265.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Ilir Latifi (246.5) vs. Derrick Lewis (261.5)

Preliminary Card

Antonio Arroyo (186) vs. Trevin Giles (185.5)

Andrea Lee (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125)

Alex Morono (171) vs. Kalinn Williams (169)

Mario Bautista (135) vs. Miles Johns (135)

Early Preliminary Card

Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Domingo Pilarte (135.5)

Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)