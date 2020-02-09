Kell Brook and Mark DeLuca faced off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout on February 9 (AEDT). The pair battled it out for WBO Intercontinental super welterweight title. The contest headlined the fight card live on Fox Sports 505 (in Australia) from FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, UK.

The Brook vs DeLuca fight didn’t go the distance. Former world champion Kell Brook stopped his opponent in the seventh round, making a victorious comeback. In addition he updated his record to 39-2, 27 KO. Mark DeLuca dropped to 24-2, 13 KO, suffering the second defeat in his professional boxing career.

In the co-main event Kid Galahad and Claudio Marrero squared off at featherweight. The scheduled for twelve rounds bout ended after Round 8, when corner of the latter retired their fighter during the break.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Terri Harper scored a unanimous decision against Eva Wahlstrom to take WBC super featherweight title. The full Brook vs DeLuca fight results can be found below.

Kell Brook @SpecialKBrook stops American Mark DeLuca in the seventh round in his comeback fight #boxing pic.twitter.com/x41wQoaDb5 — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 8, 2020

Fight Results

Kell Brook def. Mark DeLuca by KO (R7)

Kid Galahad def. Claudio Marrero by RTD (after R8)

Terri Harper def. Eva Wahlstrom by unanimous decision

Dave Allen def. Dorian Darch by KO (R3 at 0:53)

Martin Joseph Ward def. Jesus Amparan by unanimous decision

Anthony Tomlinson def. Steward Burt by TKO (R9)

Donte Dixon def. Eduardo Valverde by TKO (R4)

Callum Beardow def. Pawel Martyniuk by unanimous decision

John Docherty def. Stanislav Eschner by KO (R1)