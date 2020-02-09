Latvian mixed martial artist Daniil Vesnenoks faced Aleksander Kolontay of Ukraine at LNK Fight Night 14. The event aired on FITE pay-per-view from Arena Riga on February 8. The contest featured the defending WKN European featherweight MMA titleholder up against unbeaten challenger.

The encounter went a full distance and ended in favor of the representative of the country-host, who scored the decision. Daniil Vesnenoks retained his belt, as well as updated his record to 11-2. He initially earned the title by submission in the second round against Davide Di Deo in October last year.

Aleksander Kolontay suffered the first defeat in his professional MMA career. He dropped to 5-1.

Also on the night Latvian Raimonds Aukstikalnis and Colombian-Spanish Jeronimo Sacasas squared off in WKN European super middleweight kickboxing title eliminator. The bout ended prior to the final bell.

Aukstikalnis claimed the win by knockout in the first round. He is now scheduled to challenge the current champion Samuel Dbili at the upcoming BFS 2 in Nimes, France on March 14.

In the main event Arturs Gorlovs took the win over Giorgi Tevdorashvili via stoppage in the fourth round of their heavyweight boxing bout. The rest of the card saw a series of boxing and MMA matchups.

LNK Fight Night 14 was presented by Vadim Milov and Eugene Sapronenko. President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera attended the event.