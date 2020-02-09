The Gary Russell Jr. vs Tugstsogt Nyambayar twelve-round WBC featherweight championship bout headlines the three-fight card live on Showtime. The event takes place at he PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA.

The contest features the defending champion Gary Russell Jr. (30-1, 18 KO) up against the mandatory challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-0, 9 KO).

In the co-main event Guillermo Rigondeaux (19-1, 1 NC, 13 KO) faces Liborio Solis (30-5-1, 1 NC, 14 KO) in a twelve-round title bout. The pair battles it out for a vacant WBA (regular) bantamweight title.

Also on the card, Jaime Arboleda (15-1, 13 KO) and Jayson Velez (29-5-1, 21 KO) meet in a twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator.

Boxing fans can watch Russell Jr vs Nyambayar live stream on Showtime. The start time in the United States is scheduled for February 8 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In Australia the date and time converts to Sunday, February 9 at 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST.

Stay tuned with fight results (below).

Fight Card

Gary Russell Jr vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Liborio Solis

Jaime Arboleda vs. Jayson Velez