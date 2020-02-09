Kickboxing World Championship returns to Northern Ireland and it’s official. Local star Johnny “Swift” Smith is set to challenge for a vacant WKN welterweight title at the upcoming Billy Murray Promotion billed as “King of the Ring”. The event takes place at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Saturday, June 6.

Undefeated as a professional kickboxer Johnny Smith (9-0, 6 KO) holds the title of WKN Intercontinental welterweight champion. He is coming off the win by knockout in the second round against Shuhei Sone of Japan. The bout, which earned him a world title shot, headlined the previous edition of events “made-in Prokick” produced last October.

“Swift” Smith earned the intercontinental belt by TKO in the fourth round against Lee Ji Hoon of Korea in June. Earlier in his career he also held amateur world title and recorded 17-4-2.

The name of the second title challenger is expected to be announced shortly. The title was vacated by French star Bruce Codron, who has recently retired.

The undercard will see a series of professional and amateur kickboxing bouts with local and international competitors. The tickets for the event are on sale at prokickshop.com. Doors open at 7 pm, first bell sounds 7:30 pm (local time).

Welterweight Johnny Smith vs. TBA