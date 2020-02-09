The sixth episode of UFC 247 Embedded vlog series covers the final 24 hours ahead of the fight day. It features two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones as he enjoys sweet notes from his daughter, a small lunch and big guns.

It follows by the official weigh-in ceremony (video here). Both championship bouts are official, as flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko faces off against Katlyn Chookagian, and Jones squares up with Dominick Reyes.

In addition, middleweight James Krause steps up on very short notice to take on Trevin Giles.

UFC 247 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the fight day. The fight card airs live on pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 9 (AEDT).

UFC 247 results and how to watch the event live in Australia can be found here.