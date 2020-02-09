The post-fight press conference for UFC 247 takes place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on February 9 (AEDT). It follows the culmination of pay-per-view fight card headlined by Jon Jones up against Dominick Reyes.

Two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones retained his belt by unanimous decision against Dominick Reyes. Valentina Shevchenko made the third successful defense of her flyweight belt by TKO in Round 3 against Katlyn Chookagian.

Among other main card bouts, Justin Tafa stopped Juan Adams in the first round of their heavyweight bout, and Dan Ige took a split decision against Mirsad Bektic at featherweight. In addition, Derrick Lewis earned a unanimous decision against and Ilir Latifi at heavyweight.

MMA fans can watch the post-fight press conference live stream on YouTube. The full UFC 247 results and updates can be found here.