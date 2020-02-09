Two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones faced Dominick Reyes on February 9 (AEDT). The pair battled it out in the main event of UFC 247. The pay-per-view fight card took place at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the contest in favor of Jones, who retained his belt by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

In addition, Jon Jones updated his record to 26-1, 1 NC. He started his second reign in December 2018, earning a vacant belt via third-round stoppage of Alexander Gustafsson. In two of his previous bout he successfully defended the title by decision against Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith.

Dominick Reyes suffered the first defeat in his professional MMA career. He dropped to 12-1.

In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko made the third successful defense of her flyweight title. “The Bullet” stopped Katlyn Chookagian in Round 3.

