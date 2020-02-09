Two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones faced Dominick Reyes on February 9 (AEDT). The pair battled it out in the main event of UFC 247. The pay-per-view fight card took place at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the contest in favor of Jones, who retained his belt by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).
In addition, Jon Jones updated his record to 26-1, 1 NC. He started his second reign in December 2018, earning a vacant belt via third-round stoppage of Alexander Gustafsson. In two of his previous bout he successfully defended the title by decision against Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith.
These guys are THROWING! #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/xH0tfcHV2F
— UFC Aus/New Zealand (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 9, 2020
Dominick Reyes suffered the first defeat in his professional MMA career. He dropped to 12-1.
In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko made the third successful defense of her flyweight title. “The Bullet” stopped Katlyn Chookagian in Round 3.
The full UFC 247 results can be found here.