Valentina Shevchenko makes the third successful UFC women’s flyweight title defense

Valentina Shevchenko faced Katlyn Chookagian, making the third defense of her flyweight title. The women’s MMA bout co-headlined UFC 247 pay-per-view fight card held at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on February 9 (AEDT).

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. The bout saw an all-round action, including a spectacular spinning back kick (video below). Ultimately, the champion retained her title via third-round stoppage.

In addition Valentina Shevchenko updated her record to 19-3, scoring the fifth win in a row. She initially won UFC women’s flyweight title by unanimous decision against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in December 2018. In her first and second title defenses she stopped Jessica eye in the second round with head kick and earned a unanimous decision against Liz Carmouche (respectively).

Katlyn Chookagian dropped to 13-3, which snapped her two fight win streak.

In the main event Jon Jones faced Dominick Reyes in defense of his light heavyweight title. The full fight results from UFC 247 can be found here.