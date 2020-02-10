Two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones retained his title at UFC 247 on February 9 (AEDT). After going a full five-round distance with Dominick Reyes, “Bones” was awarded a unanimous decision: 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46.

The 49-46 score caused an outrage from some of the fans, as well as UFC commentator Joe Rogan and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

“It makes me angry,” Joe Rogan said (transcribed by FOX Sports). “We’ve talked about it so many times. It’s less of an issue in some commissions where they’ve dealt with combat sports, particularly MMA, longer, but I can’t argue about this enough. I can’t get angry enough.”

“For anyone to think that was 4-1 Jon Jones – that person’s insane. Insane. Dominick Reyes put on a hell of a fight tonight. That kind of judging is insane.”

Dominick Cruz said the “one thing, is that Joe Solis should have his judging card revoked to call that four-to-one. I don’t know what he’s been seeing tonight, but at least his name gets to be put on blast because he’s not doing a very good job in my opinion. But I’m not the judge.”

The Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes scorecard look as the following:

Marcos Rosales scored 48-47, with Jones winning Rounds 2, 4 and 5.

Joe Solis had 49-46 in favor of Jones, winning Rounds 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Chris Lee declared 48-47, with Jones taking Rounds 3, 4 and 5.

It was indeed a close fight and “the scoring was all over the map,” Dana White said at the post-fight press conference. Yet, the only opinion that matters on the night is the one of those in charge ringside.

“We are not judges. The judges called the fight and that’s that.” Whether the judging was perfect -“No, I think we need to do some work down here.”