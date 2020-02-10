Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor aspires to face and take the revenge over his old foe Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior making a victorious comeback in January, when he KO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds, “The Notorious” was promised a rematch with the “Eagle” by Dana White. Yet, Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz once again squashed the idea of a bout taking place in the near future.

“The only chance this fight could happen is in the street. McGregor would have to do something spectacular. He’s s***, you understand?” Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN at UFC 247 held this past weekend (transcribed by Daily Mail).

“Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars because he’s one of the biggest scumbags. Let’s be real, we don’t like this guy. We’re never gonna like him.”

In October 2018 Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round. A crowd brawl broke out straight after that, which was a result of a boiled bad blood between two camps, following a number of incidents and trashtalk.

“Probably every time we see him, there’s gonna be problems. He said things about family, things about religion, things about race. He crossed the line… you can’t cross the line.”

Late 2019 Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he would think of a rematch with Conor McGregor (22-4) only if the latter wins ten bouts in a row.

“He (McGregor) was a champion. He needs to earn things. Khabib really, really wants to make him earn it. It doesn’t matter, because what he says.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) is scheduled to defend his UFC lightweight title against Tony Ferguson (25-3). The contest headlines UFC 249 on April 19 (AEDT) in Brooklyn, NY.

“We have a really, really tough fight. Everybody forgets about Tony, dismissing him. Khabib has been training for three months straight, and he has two more months.”

Earlier this month Ali Abdelaziz said that Khabib Nurmagomedov can make $100 million if he fights either Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor in Saudi Arabia.

“Listen, there’s a lot of money for Khabib if Khabib fights Conor. But everything is not about money. Especially with Khabib.”