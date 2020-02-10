Heavyweight boxing match between K-1 kickboxing and UFC legend Mark Hunt and NRL player Paul Gallen is reportedly in the works to take place in Australia. “The Super Samoan” is waiting on an official offer from promoter Matt Rose, Sporting News reported.

In his last three fights in the UFC Mark Hunt was defeated by Justin Willis by unanimous decision, submitted by Aleksei Oleinik in the first-round and out-wrestled by Curtis Blaydes, who scored a unanimous decision. In June 2017 the 45-year-old stopped Derrick Lewis in Round 4. Earlier in his MMA career Hunt defeated Frank Mir, Antonio Silva, among others.

The resume of Mark Hunt also includes dozens of victories against some of the most notable kickboxers in the hey day of K-1, including Jerome Le Banner, Peter Graham, Hiromi Amada, Stefan Leko.

Hunt had his first pro-boxing fight back in 1998 dropping a decision against John Wyborn. In April 2000 he was back in the ring throwing punches with Joe Askew, in a bout which was declared draw.

Mark Hunt’s fight record to date looks as the following: MMA 13-14-1, 1 NC, kickboxing 30-13, 13 KO, boxing 0-1-1.

Paul Gallen (9-0-1) was last seen inside the squared circle in November 2019 when he faced Barry Hall. The bout went a full six-round distance and ended in a majority draw. Prior to that the 38-year-old stopped John Hopoate in the second round and earned a unanimous decision against Puna Rasaubale.

The potential Hunt vs Hallen match can become another highly anticipated boxing bout on the Australian soil, following a recent announcement of Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu.